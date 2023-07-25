Infant thrown from second-story window, multiple injured in Pontiac apartment fire

(WXYZ) — An infant was thrown from a second-story window and multiple people were injured in an apartment fire in Pontiac shortly after midnight.

Fire crews were called to the Cornerstone Townhomes off Perry Street around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. It's a two-story building comprised of six townhome units.

According to Waterford Regional Fire Department officials, there was heavy fire and smoke coming out of the front door of one of the units with two children reported to be trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to get the two children out of the home and they were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials say two additional people were inside the apartment at the time of the fire, and an infant was thrown out a second-floor window to a bystander while the adult jumped to safety. Both suffered minor injuries. One bystander also suffered injuries to their hands.

Oakland County Sheriff deputies were on the scene to assist along with the Bloomfield Township Fire Department, and the American Red Cross focused on aiding the impacted residents.

Two units in the building had significant fire and smoke damage, officials said.