Infowars 'War Room' host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to entering restricted area during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado man who was among the first rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Robert Gieswein attacked police officers with a chemical spray as they tried to hold off the mob of Donald Trump supporters.

A court filing accompanying Gieswein's Friday guilty plea to assault charges says the Woodland Park, Colorado, resident sprayed an "aerosol irritant" at police.

Also Friday, Infowars host Owen Shroyer admitted joining the mob of Trump supporters in the insurrection.

The Austin, Texas, resident pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area and faces up to a year behind bars.