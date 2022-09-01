Inkster apartment complex without power draws criticism

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Seniors living at Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster say a single generator barely powers more than one elevator and some minimal lighting.

They’re reaching out for help and saying there’s also no running water for 300 units.

“We can’t flush the toilet. People are tired of it. It’s not the first time it’s happened,” grandmother Chris Johnson said.

She says she’s had to toss out groceries and has been unable to contact management since Monday.

“Right now, we’re just trying to survive and hope the power comes back on,” tenant Sean Murdock said.

7 Action News visited the apartment and went to the office, but no one was there. We also called the number listed to speak with management but got no answer.

“Can’t bathe, you can't use the bathroom because there's no water or nothing,” tenant Eddie Poole said.

At last checkm DTE Energy hopes to have power back by early Thursday. We also have learned the county is sending the Salvation Army out soon.

Related:

