Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly indicted on federal bribery charge

(WXYZ) — Inkster Mayor Patrick Wimberly was indicted on a federal bribery charge on Tuesday.

According to the United States Attorneys' Office, 49-year-old Wimberly allegedly demanded cash payments to facilitate the sale of a city property to an outside party.

In total, Wimberly allegedly received $50,000 in monthly cash bribes from 2022 through April of 2023 to assure a winning bid of the property.

Wimberly is charged with bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

“Elected public officials owe a duty to their community to act in the citizens’ best interest,” United States Attorney Ison said in a news release. “Our office is committed to prosecuting those public officials who betray the public trust by accepting bribes.”

FBI’s Detroit Area Corruption Task Force handled the investigation of the case.

"Mr. Wimberly was elected to serve the people of Inkster, yet he prioritized his personal interests and greed over their needs," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, in a news release. "The FBI considers public corruption its primary criminal investigative concern and will continue investigating allegations to maintain public trust in elected officials."

Read the full indictment below: