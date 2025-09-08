Inkster officer injured in crash at Middlebelt and Michigan Avenue

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — An on-duty Inkster police officer was involved in a serious crash around 1:45 a.m. on Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Middlebelt and Michigan Avenue.

Watch Brittany's video report below

Inkster officer involved in serious crash overnight

At the Michigan intersection on Monday morning, you could see where the squad car crashed out — a white substance was put down to absorb leaking fluids from the smashed Inkster police cruiser.

The squad car had heavy front-end damage. The other vehicle, a silver sedan, had damage to the front driver's side.

Inkster police say the officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there are no life-threatening injuries to any of those who were involved.

Michigan State Police is assisting in the investigation into what led up to the collision.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as we learn more.

