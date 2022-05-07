Inkster organizations, police hosting free mental health fair Saturday

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A free Mental Health and Wellness Fair is taking place at the Inkster Police Department Saturday evening.

The event is honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

The fair starts at 6 p.m. at the police department at 26279 Michigan Avenue near John Daly Street. Before the fair, there will be a group bike ride at 5:30 p.m.

There will be free snacks, an ice cream truck and a movie screening at dusk. Organizers say there will be resources and activities that the whole family can use and participate in.

People wanting to attend are asked to register in advance. You can register online using Google Forms.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Zeta Nu Zeta Chapter and the Inkster Dove Foundation are also sponsoring the event.