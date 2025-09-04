Inkster police recapture suspect who escaped custody at Garden City hospital

The Inkster Police Department has recaptured a man who escaped custody at Garden City Hospital on Thursday morning.

According to police, Antonio Dewayne Hollingsworth, 47, was taken into custody after a traffic crash involving a motorcycle that left the victim in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.

He was rearrested just before 4:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station at Ford and Inkster roads. According to police, he was trying to use another person's phone to call for a ride. That person recognized him and called police.

Hollingsworth is also a parole absconder, wanted for a robbery conviction.

At the time of his escape, Hollingsworth was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, no shoes.