Inmate gets 28 years in killing of fellow Michigan inmate

DETROIT (AP) — An inmate at a federal detention center in Michigan has been sentenced to 28 additional years in prison in the killing of a fellow inmate convicted of leading a child pornography ring.

Jason Dale Kechego of Detroit was one of three men accused of murdering 40-year-old Christian Maire at the Milan Correctional Facility in January 2019.

Kechego, 41, was convicted of second-degree murder after a jury trial. A federal judge in Detroit sentenced him Tuesday to a 28-year sentence that will run consecutive with the 10-year sentence he's already serving for possession of a stolen firearm, federal prosecutors said.

Officials said Kechego and Adam Taylor Wright, 42, repeatedly kicked and stomped Maire in the head. Maire was also stabbed 28 times by Alex Albert Castro, 42, while Wright prevented corrections officers from intervening before the three men threw Maire's body down a flight of stairs, authorities said.

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February and was sentenced to 292 months in prison for his role in the killing at the prison about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Castro's trial is scheduled to begin in February 2023 in Maire's killing.

Maire, of Binghamton, New York, had been convicted of leading a child pornography ring. He was sentenced in December 2018 to 40 years in prison for exploiting children after pleading guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.