Inside a 5-course Tour De France dinner made in part by formerly incarcerated adults

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thursday night was a great success inside Bakaλikon Detroit.

In the evening, Chef Brandon Chrostowski, James Beard award semifinalist and founder of EDWINS French restaurant, hosted a homecoming dinner.

Four of his students and three leadership team members from EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute helped pull it off.

Founded by Chef Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization that offers formerly incarcerated adults a second chance with intensive training and hands-on work experience in the restaurant industry.

As a former Detroit native, Chef Chrostowski struggled himself with the law at a young age.

At 18, he narrowly avoided prison thanks to a judge granting him a second chance.

He's been using that second chance to heal through the power of food and help others who have been incarcerated.

Together with his team on Thursday, Chef Chrostowski put together a 5 course Tour De France, complete with wine pairings.

From the Artichauts à la barigoule to the fillets de soles Brillat-Savarin, the dinner wonderfully encapsulated the talent of those who prepared it.

Chef Chrostowski will be in Detroit through March 11 for the Great Lakes Eat + Drink Week 2023 benefitting The James Beard Foundation.