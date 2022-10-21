Inside the subpoena: What the Jan. 6 panel wants from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump.

It's an extraordinary, while not unprecedented, move as the panel wraps up its investigation of the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The committee is asking Trump to provide documents to the committee by Nov. 4 and to testify "on or about" Nov. 14, potentially for multiple days.

While the nine-member panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 people, many of them close to Trump, lawmakers say there are certain details that only he can confirm about his role in the violence that unfolded on Jan. 6.