Inspire11 doubles down on growth with new market opening in Detroit

DETROIT (NEWSWIRE.COM) — Inspire11, a modern value-creation firm, announced expansion into Detroit, Michigan, today. The firm plans to apply its outcome-oriented approach to further drive modernization and innovation in the global automotive, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, financial services, IT industries, and more. Inspire11 is equally focused on creating meaningful career opportunities for Detroit talent and transforming our local community.

Rick Whitney, a consulting leader with an extensive and inspirational track record, has joined Inspire11 as Detroit's Managing Director. Rick is responsible for driving people-first business outcomes, expansion and growth through exceptional client experiences, innovation of services, talent development, and community transformation.

"Detroit is an incredible place," said Whitney. "The people, the natural resources, the business environment, the history, and the drive to transform are creating an exciting environment at an exciting moment. Inspire11 Detroit will be a source of positive change for our people and their families, our clients, and the broader community. The Detroit area is my home, I love it, and my vision is to further its presence as a vibrant city for generations."

Inspire11 operates as a global consulting firm with a local presence which positions "Elevens" to bring a full breadth of experience, knowledge, and capabilities while also harnessing an invaluable affinity with and understanding of the local community.

Inspire11's deep experience bringing together strategy, digital, and analytics to transform sectors global automotive, defense, logistics, healthcare, and information technology confidently positions the organization and, more importantly, people to help Detroit organizations inspire a better tomorrow for all.

"Whether you are born and raised in Detroit or have built relationships with the region over the years, there's no denying the special place it quickly carves in your life," said Hans Nelson, Founder and President of Inspire11. "We are thrilled to officially expand our impact with area organizations and place a big bet on Detroit as we fully believe in the talent, opportunity, diversity, and impact that flourishes in this great city."

Detroit marks Inspire11's 5th US market and 3rd market in the Midwest region.

