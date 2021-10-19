Installation begins on The Rink at Campus Martius ahead of tree lighting on Nov. 19

(WXYZ) — Winter is coming. The Downtown Detroit Partnership said the installation of The Rink at Campus Martius has begun.

The Rink, which offers an outdoor ice skating experience to people of all ages in the heart of Downtown Detroit, is expected to open on Nov. 19 after the annual Detroit Tree Lighting, which airs on Channel 7.

The tree lighting is returning live in-person this year, with entertainment on stage and on-ice, with performances by singers, Olympic figure skaters and more.

There will be holiday shopping, food trucks, visits from Santa and more for kids of all ages.