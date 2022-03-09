Interactive Map: Check average gas prices by county in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to rise throughout Michigan, with the average price in metro Detroit more than $4 per gallon.

Prices are different throughout the area, but could we get to $5 per gallon or even $6 per gallon?

"It's possible but it's improbable. So worst-case scenario maybe you can get to $5 a gallon in metro Detroit," Patrick Dehaan of GasBuddy said. "I don't see that it's not in the pipeline yet but that could change down the road if there are more escalations."

We have a map that shows the average gas price by county in Michigan.

Check out the interactive map below.

