Interested in adopting a dog from DACC? Here's a list of adoption events happening this month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care and Control is hoping to get as many dogs adopted as soon as possible before their move to their facility on Russell Street.

If you are hoping to adopt a furry friend, here's a list of adoption events happening locally in the next few weeks, in chronological order.



Today (Thursday, May 2) is Furry Thursday, and DACC extended it's adoption hours. The current facility on Chrysler is open until 8 p.m. this evening.

DACC is participating in Bissell's Empty The Shelters campaign, happening now through May 15.

Saturday, May 18, DACC dogs will be up for adoption at Meadowbrook Amphitheater in Rochester Hills, as part of the Paws, Pals and Pet Supplies event. That event is happening from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with the flyer attached below

DACC

Later that same evening, potential dog owners will have the chance to meet adoptable dogs at the Paws and PJ movie night at Edison Branch of the Detroit Public Library. That's happening from 4 p.m-6 p.m.

The following day (Sunday, May 19), dogs up for adoption will be at the Detroit Public Library's main branch for an adoption event that runs 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

DACC

For anyone interested in learning more about pet ownership before making that commitment, the Library's Sherwood Forest Branch offers free Pet Ownership 101 classes. The next class is Tuesday, May 14, and the classes happen on the second Tuesday of each month.