DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, August 13 is International Left-Handers Day!

International Left-Handers Day, created in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, celebrates sinistrality, the medical term for left-handedness and to create awareness of the advantages and disadvantages left-handers face in a right-hand designed world.

According to a 2019 study by the National Institute of Health, "hand preference is a conspicuous variation in human behaviour, with a worldwide proportion of around 90% of people preferring to use the right hand for many tasks, and 10% the left hand."

Here's a gallery of some of the most famous lefty's.

Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush

Morgan Freeman

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jimi Hendrix

Angelina Jolie

Marilyn Monroe

Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Babe Ruth

Oprah Winfrey