Investigation ongoing after 16-month-old shot in head in Ann Arbor home

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are continuing their investigation into how a 16-month-old boy ended up being shot in the head.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon at a home on North Maple. The boy is currently being treated at Mott Children's Hospital.

Police are still investigating who shot the gun and where it came from. We know the child is pulling through at the moment, but it's still unclear whether anyone will face charges for what happened.

Police say they were called out to the home on a report of an infant with a head injury. When officers arrived, they found the father trying to take the injured toddler to the hospital.

Emergency services then took over the transport, rushing the child to U of M ER where doctors determined he'd been shot.

There are a lot of questions surrounding what happened, including who fired the gun, where it came from, and if anyone has been arrested.

Police say the community doesn't seem to be in any danger at the moment. They are still investigating.