Investigation underway after 31-year-old Pontiac man found shot, killed in apartment

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 31-year-old Pontiac man on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m. in an apartment on Surrey Lane.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.