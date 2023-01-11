Investigation underway after 31-year-old Pontiac man found shot, killed in apartment

Watch Now
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 12:28:19-05

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 31-year-old Pontiac man on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m. in an apartment on Surrey Lane.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

