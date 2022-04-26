Investigators dig up yard at Pontiac home searching for body

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Law enforcement officers from several agencies spent hours at a home in Pontiac Monday digging up the yard as they searched for a body.

The search took place on N. Perry Street near Oakhill Street, not far from Woodward Avenue.

It's unclear at this time if anything was found. Neighborhood residents are asking questions.

“There’s some really big holes back there,” said Bertha Martinez, who lives next door to the crime scene investigation.

Authorities used Martinez’s driveway to set up their forensic laboratory. Investigators with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were at the scene investigating. K-9 dogs were also there to assist.

“I know there’s a lot of drug activity that used to go on in there and a few OD’s — actually, all the time,” Martinez said.

She says the home has been vacant for about a year, but she believes there are squatters who've been in the home.

Martinez says over the past year, someone's been burning things in the backyard. The Pontiac resident says she's not surprised to see an investigation at the property, but if a body were recovered, it's a little close to home.

“That would be really scary. I mean, I live next door. I’ve lived here for 12 years. And I used to know the neighbor that lived in that house,” Martinez said.

7 Action News is waiting to hear back from investigators as to what led them to the location.