Investigators seek tips in critical shooting of teen girl

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A shooting on Memorial Day has left a 16-year-old girl in critical condition, and investigators in Washtenaw County need tips from the public to find the shooter.

A dispatcher stated over the radio, “Be advised. We got a call from a female that said her son just called her and said someone shot his girlfriend in the head.”

It's one of several 911 calls Washtenaw County dispatchers received about the shooting on Stony Creek Road near Merritt Road in Ypsilanti Township. That's right down from Rolling Hills Water Park where the 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend had just left, around 5:30 p.m.

They were enjoying the outdoors on Memorial Day when someone shot at their vehicle, according to Derrick Jackson, the director of community engagement for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

“Moments later, we got notification from the hospital that a victim had shown up and what appears to have happened is this vehicle was being shot at," he told 7 Action News.

"Several rounds struck the vehicle, and unfortunately, a 16-year-old girl from Southfield was in the passenger seat and she was hit in the head," he explained.

The boyfriend rushed the girl to the hospital where Jackson said she's in critical condition fighting for her life.

Jackson said detectives don't know a motive at this point, no vehicle description, nor a plate number and to their knowledge the shooting appears to be unprovoked.

"And this is really why we're glad that you all are doing a story, and just trying to get the word out to the community," he said.

If anything stood out to anyone in the area that day, investigators want help not only getting justice for the victim but also preventing a violent criminal from striking again.

“This isn’t the Wild West. So to think about someone’s who willing to do that, imagine what they’re capable of in your neighborhood, your community. So it really does require all of us to have some courage, and ability to make those calls, even if it’s anonymous and confidential," Jackson said.

"It can be that small tip that helps us bring someone to justice," he added.

If you have information, the sheriff's office asks that you reach out. You can remain anonymous by calling 734-973-7711. Crimestoppers also allows you to remain anonymous and get a reward if it leads to an arrest. That number is 1-800-SPEAK-UP.