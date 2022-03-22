Investigators to be back at scene of deadly mobile home fire in Dryden on Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Investigators are expected to be back at the scene of a fire that killed four family members at a mobile home in Dryden in Lapeer County.

The tragedy happened at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park, and neighbors say they heard an explosion.

Police say a woman, her two teenage children and her grandmother were all killed in the fire.

Michigan State Police were on the scene Monday going through the remains of the mobile home with a tracking dog. The intensity of the fire left virtually nothing left at the home.

Neighbors say they knew the people who lived there, but when they saw it up in flames, they hoped the family wasn't inside. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a worst-case scenario.

"I was in disbelief. I don't even want to imagine what they are going through right now," one neighbor told us.

A woman who identified herself as the daughter of the oldest victim was on scene, but she was too distraught to talk to us.

Her two teenage grandchildren and their mother also died in the fire.

State and local investigators spent the day sifting through debris, looking for any kind of chemical that may have fed the fire.

"Not something that we want to come to but obviously we want to make sure that we don't leave any stone unturned and we get all the answers as to what happened here," police told us.

Until investigators get back to the scene on Tuesday, they won't know.

Neighbors say they didn't just see flames, they heard a loud boom.

"Sounded like someone dropped off a stick of dynamite or something, and I saw a flash of light," a neighbor said.