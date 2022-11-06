Watch Now
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 06, 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence.

A probation violation report said Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the women's center early Friday, and her GPS monitor was later cut off.

A warrant was issued for Lewis' arrest and the probation report asked for her deferred judgment to be revoked.

She could face up to 20 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in 2020.

Lewis said she was trafficked to Brooks for sex and stabbed him in a fit of rage.

Prosecutors didn't dispute that she was sexually assaulted.

