Iran-backed fighters on alert in east Syria after US strikes

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed fighters are on alert in eastern Syria, a day after U.S. forces launched retaliatory airstrikes on sites in the war-torn country.

The airstrikes came after a suspected Iran-made drone killed a U.S. contractor and wounded six other Americans on Thursday.

The situation was calm Saturday following a day in which rockets were fired at bases housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria.

The rockets came after U.S. airstrikes on three different areas in Syria's eastern province of Deir el-Zour, which borders Iraq, opposition activists said.

The attack and the U.S. response threaten to upend recent efforts to deescalate tensions across the wider Middle East.