Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95

Irene Bronner, the matriarch of the famous Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, died Sunday at the age of 95, the Bronner family announced.

According to an online obituary, Irene was born on March 16, 1927 in Hemlock, Mich and married Wallace "Wally" Bronner on June 23, 1951.

She was a teacher in Frankenmuth and Buena Vista before she joined Wally at Bronner's.

"Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation," her obituary reads.

She is survived by her four children, several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.