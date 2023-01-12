Watch Now
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this March 22, 2013, photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building is seen in Washington. The IRS is announcing plans to hire 10,000 new workers to help reduce a massive backlog that the Biden administration says will make this tax season the most challenging in history. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jan 12, 2023
2023-01-12

WASHINGTON (AP) — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns.

The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported that the IRS watchdog is seeing "a light at the end of the tunnel" of the IRS' customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats' climate and health law.

Agency leadership says taxpayers should expect a smoother filing season this year.

