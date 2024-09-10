Isle Royale National Park hiring for 2 seasonal positions in 2025

Ever wanted to work for on Isle Royale National Park? Now is your chance. The National Park Service said applications are open for 2025 season positions the island.

According to the NPS, there are two seasonal positions that are open: Park Ranger (protection) and Recreation Fee Clerk & Technician.

The Park Service said the park ranger will work within Isle Royale's Visitor and Resource Protection Division to apply laws and regulations protecting visitors and resources, as well as emergency response and investigations.

The Recreation Fee Clerk & Technician will collect and account for fees, interact with visitors and share information.

For the park ranger position, applications are open to the first 100 applicants, or until 9/13, whichever comes first. More information is available here: https://ow.ly/kYEO50Tj1HB

The clerk & technician position, applications are open to the first 150 applicants, or until 9/13, whichever comes first. More information here: https://ow.ly/mrUF50Tj1Ht