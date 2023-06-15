'It is our livelihood.' Smoker stolen from a food truck in Detroit halts a family business

(WXYZ) — The owners of Jamaica Mi Hungry 313 on Detroit's west side say they are now out of a smoker that is the backbone of their business. The smoker was locked away earlier this week and stolen. The owners say they want it back.

"It is not just a grill to us. It is our livelihood back in Jamaica. We would call it our bread and butter," owner Richard and his wife Tanisha Marzouca tell 7 Action News.

According to the couple, it was early Tuesday morning when the neighbor across the street noticed wood that would typically be on top of the smoker on the sidewalk.

"He says, 'Hey did you do something with the smoker?' And he was like, 'What do you mean?... The smoker is not there.' And I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' So I came out here and looked and almost fainted," Richard said.

Their smoker costs $20,000 and the lock is still lying on the ground from when the thieves broke in. The food truck was scheduled to be open tomorrow, but now that decision is in limbo.

"We almost don't know what we are going to do Friday. We are still figuring out," Tanisha said.

"We are still going to marinate the kitchen," Richard adds. "We honestly don't know how we are going to grill the chicken."

The Marzouca's are in the process of trying to rent a smoker in an attempt to keep momentum and faith alive.

"You think about just throwing in your towel, you know. I've been really thinking about this and good experience can come out of it," Richard said.

Detroit police are investigating the incident.