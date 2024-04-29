'It was great!' What out-of-towners are saying about Detroit after the NFL Draft

Sunday marked the first day after the record-setting NFL Draft wrapped up in Downtown Detroit, so it's only fitting that I find out what folks thought about the event and the City of Detroit.

First up, it's Jesse Byrd and Sarah Steel from California. Sarah is actually originally from Livonia.

"I mean, it was great. As a Las Vegas Raiders fan, you know was excited to be able to get down into the area and see everything," Byrd said.

"Are you a Lions fan now?" I asked.

"No, but I’ve always loved the lion's branding. We were just talking about some of the best color logos jerseys that I’ve seen in the league," Byrd said.

Has the event changed your perception of Detroit?" I asked.

"It expanded my perception of Detroit. I think I have never been in the downtown area you know it’s wide open is beautiful sculptures like open spaces, play areas. There’s just so much going on with the city design, but I’ve never really got to explore and I did. Thanks for the draft," she said.

WXYZ

"Just about how much its changed over the years, and like 10-15 years they've added so many restaurants, Campus Martius, streets, it's fun to show people around," Steel said.

Daniel Ulman is from Lansing, but was born in Ohio and grew up as a Minnesota Vikings fans.

"Has your perception of Detroit changed after the draft?" I asked.

"I haven’t been in about nine years so it’s gotten a lot better since I was here last time," he said.

WXYZ

Meanwhile, a Cleveland Browns fan, Bryan Wynne from Ohio, was pleasantly surprised to see Detroit in a new light.

"I had to say it's cleaner than Cleveland, but I felt for the most part safe and everything was new and clean," he said.

"What was that one thing that really impressed you?" I asked.

"How flawlessly seem to work with the number of people were in town," he said.

Over the three days, the event attracted 775,000 people, breaking the 2019 NFL Draft attendance record set in Nashville.

"We were in there Thursday when they shut it down around 6:30 and wont let anyone else in. So at least we made it in," Wynne said.

WXYZ

Friends from Lake Orion, Kate Schueren, and Francie Robertson, preferred to watch the event from home, but Karyn Faver has been sharing all the firsthand details with them.

"It was awesome. I thought the city was electric. That's how I heard people were explaining it. Everyone was excited," Faver said.

"I heard a lot of great things from friends who come down. And pictures on social media. Sometimes, people think Detroit is not a family place, and it is," Robertson said.

"I hope it doesn't take another big event like a draft to get people down here. You don't need something huge to come down to Detroit, so have a great time," Schueren said.