Italian community in Michigan celebrates Festa della Repubblica with special event

(WXYZ) — The Italian community in Michigan celebrated this week as June 2 marked Italian National Day or Festa della Repubblica.

Festa della Repubblica was a defining day in Italian history in 1946 when Italians chose to form a republic. The day celebrates Italian culture, tradition and excellence.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed June 2, 2025, as Italian National Day in Michigan.

The Consulate of Italy in Detroit hosted a special event at The War Memorial in Grosse Pointe on June 2.

It was the last Festa for Paola Allegra Baistrocchi, Consul of Italy in Detroit. She completes her term this winter and will return to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We’ve built something extraordinary together: a living, breathing bridge between two nations, two cultures, and countless stories of friendship and collaboration,” she said at the event.

It was an evening of Ferraris, food and fun – with a live performance of electric violinist Pierpaolo Foti.

