It's a bird, it's a plane. No, it's a giant character balloon over Washtenaw County.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's a bird, it's a plane. No, it's a giant character balloon hovering over Washtenaw County.

Jesse Tedder Balloon in the sky

There was a lot of social media chatter on Friday morning inquiring about something in the sky around Washtenaw County.

Well, Cameron Balloons in Dexter has confirmed that the object belongs to them. The company makes balloons, and they say they were commissioned to make the balloon that's sparking all of the social comments for the upcoming Albuquerque Balloon Festival in New Mexico.

Check out what the balloon looks like up close:

Web Extra: Video of the character balloon from Cameron Balloons

A company spokesperson tells 7 News Detroit that they were testing out the balloon today and that the general manager was actually on board.

The character balloon is called Zozobra. The real Zozobra is a marionette that's 50 feet tall, and it references the year's worries, gloom and bad feelings. The marionette is burned at a festival every fall as part of a community tradition.