It's all about electric! Automakers focus on EV vehicles at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show has returned to Downtown Detroit at the renamed Huntington Place and the eyes of the automakers are firmly set on an electric future.

Both Jeep and Chevrolet have had reveals today, both of which focused more on the EV future than on the vehicles they were showing off.

For Jeep, they continued their EV announcements with both the 30th anniversary Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and the Willys 4xe. Both are gas-electric hybrids, which Jeep is touting will run silently.

And while Chevrolet introduced the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition, they touted their all-electric lineup, including the two generations of the Volt, the Bolt, and the Blazer as well as the Equinox, and the Silverado EV.

For Ford their electric future was highlighted with the announcements of the semi-finalists for the North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year, for which the F-150 Lightning as named as one of the 3 finalists for Truck of the Year.