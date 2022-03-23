'It's better on your wallet.' Electric vehicles save drivers thousands, experts say

(WXYZ) — While many are struggling at the pump, those driving electric vehicles are saving thousands at the charge station.

"It's pretty amazing. I love it. I'll never go back to a gas car," Tesla owner Fred Makled said.

"If it's a choice between driving the EV or driving an internal combustion engine I'm fine with my EV right now," Mach-e owner Michael Palazzolo adds.

EV owners are charging up by the kilowatt-hour by either normal charge or supercharge.

According to the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the national average for an EV charge up is about 15 cents.

"Right now, it's better on your wallet," The Electric writer Steve Levine said.

This saves drivers anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 dollars on fuel costs a year.

But what's in store for the future of charging? Will it become more expensive?

"When electric cars are more ubiquitous what's going to happen is charging points are going to start charging a lot for fast charge," Levine said. "They will charge the same thing you would've paid if you would've filled up with regular gas."

Darin Mcleskey has driven his Tesla all over the country and most recently to Florida and back. He says he hasn't run into any speed bumps.

"A lot of times you can fuel up overnight at home really cheaply," he said. "And then this is a legacy car. An older one. So I have free supercharging on top of that."

Fred Makled says he's already seeing savings even though he's only owned his Tesla for over a year.

"So saving an awful lot of money, especially right now but even before that," he said. "Calculating the numbers before I got my tesla, I was looking at $200 to $300 a month in savings."