'It's devastating.' Woman inside Grand Blanc church recalls what happened during mass shooting

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman who was inside a church in Grand Blanc Township where a deadly mass shooting took place, spoke to 7 News Detroit on Sunday, just hours after the shooting.

Related: The latest on the deadly mass shooting at a Grand Blanc church

Paula tells us she has been part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for nearly four decades. She said a counselor was up speaking when they heard a big bang and a door blew open.

Watch our full interview with Paula in the video below

Survivor speaks after deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc Township church

Grand Blanc Township Police Department Chief William Renye said that the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Burton, rammed a vehicle into the front of the church, got out and opened fire on the people inside.

In a later update on Sunday, he identified the suspect as Thomas Jacob Sanford. ABC News is reporting the 40-year-old is a veteran of the Iraq war who served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008, according to the USMC.

At least four people were killed and eight others were injured, according to the latest update from police. Seven of those injured are in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

Watch the latest update from 7 News Detroit in the video below

2 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting at Grand Blanc Twp. church

According to Renye, the first 911 call came in at 10:25:32 a.m. and officers arrived on scene 25 seconds later. Renye said the suspect was killed around 10:33 a.m., about 8 minutes after the first 911 call.

Related: National, state & local officials react to deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc church

Police said the fire is out and they expect to find more victims inside as they search the scene.

"My church is gone. I joined the church 38 years ago in that building and now it's gone," Paula said. "It's devastating to know that I've lost friends and to see somebody would do this to our church."

Watch below: Officials provide update on deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc church

Law enforcement provides update on deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc Twp. church

According to Paula, she and others rushed out of the church and ended up getting to cars, and the suspect also opened fire on their car.

"I didn't know what was going on. I didn't know what was going on and I didn't know if we were going to have to get down because we couldn't see anybody. We couldn't see," Paula said.