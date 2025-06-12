'It's gone': Multiple air conditioning units stolen from Clinton Township mobile homes

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several families at a Clinton Township neighborhood are facing sweltering conditions after thieves stole their air conditioning units just as summer temperatures begin to rise.

Breanna Gauthier discovered her air conditioning unit was missing when she thought it was simply malfunctioning.

"I call maintenance and I'm calling them. I called them about three times and they weren't answering or calling me back and then I'm sitting on my couch inside and I hear somebody outside and I come out here and it's the maintenance guy and he's like 'it's gone.' I said, 'what's gone?' He said 'your AC unit," Gauthier said.

Gauthier wasn't the only victim at Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park. Multiple residents reported their units stolen, with thieves apparently targeting newer units located behind homes adjacent to Little Mack Avenue.

"That one and then not this one but the one next to it, they got that one, and then the one right before that that blue one down there," Gauthier said.

The victims believe their location made them vulnerable to theft, with units positioned where security cameras couldn't capture the crime.

"I'm assuming they just took it over the hill because I don't have anybody behind me," Gauthier said.

We reached out to Clinton Township police, but it is unclear how many AC unit thefts they are investigating.

We reached out to property management about the stolen AC units, but we are still waiting to hear back.

The heat has forced some residents to seek alternative accommodations. Gauthier said her toddler had to spend the night at her mother's house due to the high temperatures inside their home.

"It was a very emotional night last night," Gauthier said.

When asked what she hopes happens to those responsible, Gauthier was clear: "Definitely, I would like to see charges. I would like to see charges. Just I believe that you have to go get the time. You do the crime, you do the time."

