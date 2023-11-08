'It's incredible.' Warren Mayor-elect Lori Stone on becoming city's first female mayor

WARREN — For the first time in 16 years, the City of Warren has elected a new mayor.

State Rep. Lori Stone won Warren's general election, making her not only the first new mayor in 16 years but also the city's first female mayor.

When asked why she wanted to be mayor of Warren in particular, Stone said it goes back to her childhood.

"I am a lifelong Warren resident, raised in Warren, attended Fitzgerald public schools," said Stone.

She shared that when she was a teenager, her mom was diagnosed with cancer, a transformative time in her life when she said the support from Warren's community was a huge help to her.

Now as an adult, Stone said she believes becoming mayor is her opportunity to give back.

"It’s incredible. In 2023 it’s incredible that we still have glass ceilings and firsts coming for women in so many populations, so it’s a mantel I wear proudly," Stone said.

Stone is in her third term as a state representative. Once sworn in as mayor, she'll be taking over for current Mayor Jim Fouts, who has been Warren's mayor for 16 years.

Fouts had been fighting to be back on the ballot this fall but was denied by the courts who said he could not seek a fifth term.

Warren residents like Mark and Lynn Hargrove have vocalized their desire for change in city leadership.

"I am looking forward to change," said Mark.

When asked further what kind of change Lynn responded, "Just a different mayor."

It's a message Stone said she's heard often. She emphasized that in her first 100 days in office, she wants to focus on listening to the community and prioritizing their concerns first.

"My philosophy throughout this whole thing has been working together for Warren," said Stone. "We’ve seen a lot of divisiveness among elected leaders."

Warren is the third-largest city in the State of Michigan. Once sworn in Stone will serve about 137,000 residents.