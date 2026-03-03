'It's infuriating': Drivers feel impact of M-14 reconstruction project

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — The M-14/I-96 reconstruction project can have the ability to deconstruct people's emotions. Drivers in this area will have to deal with another year of construction.

The Michigan Department of Transportation moved up the start of construction for westbound M-14 to today. Traffic between I-275 and Sheldon Road will move to the newly constructed eastbound lanes so that the westbound lanes can be repaired.

The traffic shift will remain in place for this construction season, but luckily, this is the last year of major work in the area. Drivers in the area we spoke to say they're not happy.

“It’s infuriating," said Adam Gillikin, a Canton resident. "I lived in North Dakota. And, they had much heavier equipment for oil and gas. You know, I lived at 80,000-pound pumps, and their roads were perfect.”

“Driving out this way almost every week. And, sometimes, the traffic jams are a little rough. So overall, I don’t really like it," said Josh Standley, a Howell resident. "But, at the same time, hey, you know, it is what it is. You know, we gotta get those roads fixed somehow.”

“We’re in the second year of the M-14/96 job," said MDOT representative Diane Cross. "It’s been a big one. It’s affected drivers through the interchange with 275 and it will again this year. But at the end of 2026, we are gonna be done with the M14/96.

So drivers will once again have to patient as a major artery undergoes significant repair.