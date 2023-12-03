It's Kennedy Center Honors time for a crop including Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newest group of Kennedy Center honorees, including comedian Billy Crystal and actor Queen Latifah, are being feted Sunday night at a star-studded event commemorating their lifetime achievement in arts and entertainment.

Opera singer Renée Fleming, 1970s music icon Barry Gibb and prolific hitmaker Dionne Warwick also are being honored at the black-tie gala.

Each will receive personalized tributes that typically include appearances and performances that are kept secret from the honorees themselves.