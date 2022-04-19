'It’s Michigan': Metro Detroiters react to April snowfall

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, April in the D felt more like December in the D. From Ann Arbor to Highland Park to Waterford, the snow kept falling.

“It's beautiful, but I'm ready for it to be warm and done,” Sierra Harbin of Ortonville said.

For most of metro Detroit, only a few inches stuck to the ground. But that didn’t stop teenagers from having high hopes.

"When you looked outside and saw this weather, what was going through your mind?" 7 Action News reporter Brett Kast asked.

"Snow day," student John Edwards said. "I'm looking forward to a snow day.”

But as the snow fell during the evening commute, mostly wet roads were warm enough to stay that way.

“They’re fine," driver Nikki Goolsby from Lake Orion said. "Just a bit slushy, so they’re clear.”

That’s good news for drivers, but not good news for John and that potential snow day.

Even though the day after Easter feels more like the day after Christmas, there’s hope for warm weather ahead. Monday serves as a reminder that in Michigan, spring can feel like winter and summer all in the same week.

"Merry Christmas. Ho, ho, ho," driver Jennifer Caddick said. "It’s Michigan.”

“It's supposed to be 70 degrees this coming weekend," Harbin said. "But right now, we have to get through typical Michigan."