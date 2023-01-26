'It's not about the money': Volunteer snow removal team shovels for Detroit seniors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Many Detroiters were facing a big snow cleanup after Wednesday's storm. Getting driveways and sidewalks clear can be a hassle, especially for older residents.

That's why Detroit started a volunteer-based snow removal service.

"These are the Detroiters that don't make the news," said Cecilia Dillar, a longtime resident of Detroit.

Dillard is happy to see these "snow angels" get the recognition they deserve.

A total of 48 volunteers went out Wednesday.

"These seniors can't come out and do it themselves. We don't want anything bad to happen to them. Like the young, the youth, we have got to come together and help each other out. It's not about the money," Ashley Mcquay said.

Ray Solomon is the director of the city's Department of Neighborhoods. He helps coordinate which volunteer goes where.

He says residents' willingness to come out in the worst of it always amazes him.

"Every single time, I mean it's the middle of the night, It is the middle of the winter. We just had a storm and Ashley was gung-ho along with the 48 we have," Solomon said.

Dillard is feeling lucky that her request for snow removal was granted.

"I know I may look like a spring chicken, but no. I was in a car accident and have back problems, so it is hard for me to lift the snow sometimes, so this is awesome," Dillard said.

Dillard started a group called the DeSoto Ellsworth Block Association. They are looking for new members.

She says it's a way to connect seniors and other residents to resources.

"Having a block club is just very beneficial to the comeback of our neighborhood because we are able to work alongside the police department, the city officials and we are able to get these great services for our community," Dillard said.

Shoveling some snow may not seem like much, but Dillard says it can breathe life back into a community.

She's lived here 40-plus years, so she would know.

"I am an actual resident of Detroit, so I am here. And I really know how we really do look out for each other," Dillard said.

Solomon says snow removal requests are still coming in, so they need more volunteers.

If you want to help, you can email tony.stovall@detroitmi.gov.

Anyone wanting snow removal can contact their district manager.

