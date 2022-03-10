It's not just gas! Michiganders grapple with other products affected by high crude oil prices

DETROIT (WXYZ) — From polyester to plastic, prices of petroleum-based products are on the rise, and the impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.

Much like gas prices, it's something we can all feel and have to budget for. And these high oil prices aren’t just being felt at the gas pump, they're also impacting shoppers at the grocery store.

Items like milk could start costing more because its stored inside of plastic containers that are made with petroleum.

So shoppers at the Royal Fresh Market on Grand River in Detroit say they're shopping for the best deals filling up their carts on a budget.

Earl Marshall, a personal trainer, tells us he is trying to be as frugal as possible while buying healthy foods and plenty of water.

Since oil prices have surged, Marshall has noticed that other items can cost more, which has been tough to face.

“Energy drinks. Juices. There is no end to it,” Marshall said.

Oakland University Professor Chris Kobus says it's not just about inflation.

According to the U.S. government, crude oil has been on a steady rise since the 70s.

Crude oil is currently selling for around $120 a barrel and the high cost is impacting everything from bottled mouthwash to baby food and packaged meats.

“People are very unaware of the use of petroleum outside their car," Kobus said.

Daily items like chewing gum, lipsticks, cosmetics, rugs, shampoos, toothpaste and countless others are often packaged in plastic materials made from petroleum.

Professor Kobus says even fertilizer is made from petroleum noting how farmers are also getting hit hard with the high oil prices.

While the war in Ukraine and the ban on Russian oil continues to fuel this trend, Kobus says don't forget this all began long before Russian forces invaded their neighbor.

“Petroleum is at a record high now, but has been rising for a year and a half now,” he said.