'It's not livable anymore.' Residents living at Sapphire Apartments struggle with broken A/C system

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — As the heat settles into metro Detroit, some residents at the Sapphire Luxury Apartments in Southfield are struggling to cope with the heat.

Their apartment building currently has a broken A/C system and residents living there say this isn't the first time.

"It's not livable anymore," Tenant Amber Schroeder said.

Over the years many issues have plagued the luxury Sapphire Apartment building.

This past January, residents living there did not have heat or hot water. Now, they struggle no A/C.

"We're on the fourth floor and we know people on the 18th, 19th, floor and they're dying in there," Tenant Eric Schroeder said.

"We've actually spent most of today touring other apartments. And used their A/C," Amber Schroeder adds.

Other residents like Lila Free and Elle Green say it's more than just no heat and no A/C, it's a combination of other issues that are impacting the quality of life.

"Everyone's unit is different. Some people don't have heat. Some people don't have cold. Some people's water comes out brown. I've had that happen a few times to me," Lila said.

"The elevators go out. They were going out every other day sometimes. Multiple times a day," Elle adds.

Sapphire Apartments was issued a violation by the city of Southfield in January for its lack of heat and hot water.

Since then, the property has been put under new management.