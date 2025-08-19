The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the city's seventh serious hit-and-run so far this year. This has unfortunately become a pattern in the city.

'It's scary': Residents concerned after seventh hit-and-run crash in Pontiac this year

Sunday night around 10:30 p.m., a man was critically injured at the intersection of Perry Street and Martin Luther King Jr. And weeks before that, there were two separate deadly crashes, within blocks of each other on Baldwin Avenue.

2 killed in separate hit-and-runs on same Pontiac road prompts changes, investigation

Deputies believe the victim in the most recent crash was crossing Perry heading westbound when he was hit by the driver heading northbound. They don't know for certain if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk or not, but once the driver fled the scene, it became a serious crime.

“My most important question is, where's your humanity? How can you hit another person and just leave?” questioned Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by what witnesses say was a white work truck. The driver fled the scene, leaving the man lying in road.

Alexis Bragg and her boyfriend live near the intersection and heard the crash, then saw the lights. But they say it wasn't loud like the typical car versus car crashes they're used to hearing at this intersection.

“I like walking, I like taking my kids for a walk, but it's so scary to be on the main road in Pontiac that we barely even do it anymore,” Alexis said.

She's not the only resident aware of the crashes in the area for years.

“In the summer, we usually see about 4 or 5 accidents," said Joshua Moore. "A couple of years ago, I had a car come up between my house and my neighbor's house. If that fence wasn’t there they would've ended up in my kitchen."

“With how many accidents we see, it’s scary," Alexis said.

Police don't know who the victim in Sunday's crash is. Deputies told us he's Hispanic and in his late teens or 20s. Sheriff Bouchard said pedestrians should use caution at night, wear brighter clothes, and use crosswalks. He also said pedestrians shouldn't be glued to their phones and should cross in well-lit spots. But no matter what, drivers needs to stop.

“We encourage folks to stop, because whether you're at fault or not, you're compounding it in a very significant way by leaving the scene," Sheriff Bouchard said.

The Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information on this crash or any of the previous hit-and-runs to come forward. You can give them a call at (248)858-4950, and you can remain anonymous.