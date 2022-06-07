'It's terrible.' Gas averages near $5.25 in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Michiganders are continuing to see record-high gas prices at the pump.

The statewide average is now sitting at $5.17 a gallon. That's up 11 cents from yesterday and more than 50 cents from just last week.

In metro Detroit, the average sits at $5.24. That is 10 cents more than yesterday.

As of this week, gas prices are climbing faster in Michigan than anywhere else.

"Oh it's terrible, it's terrible," metro Detroiter Alicia said. "I think people will start quitting their jobs."

The bad news is prices haven't reached their summit and even with the stunning rise in prices, the demand for gas is higher than ever.

Over memorial day weekend, a lot of people took road trips which in turn brought the national average for a gallon up by 25 cents.

One driver says he's not taking long-distance travel lightly.

"I'm watching where I'm going. I've even made some adjustments as far as one of my cars. I've gone from using premium to using regular," John Platt said.

Others are making peace with the inevitable.

"This is life. I rely on God and I have no issues," driver Eugene said.

According to a recent National Survey by Employment Boost, 43% of people are now spending less on food.

One driver tells 7 Action News that he is now shopping at Aldis.

"It's a lot cheaper there."

For this week, crude prices could rise again if the energy administration's next report shows another decrease in total domestic stocks.