'It's very serious': Shots fired at Detroit officers 3 times in 8 days

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are on alert after on-duty officers were shot at three separate times in the last eight days.

The incidents are all isolated, with two of the suspects in custody. But police released the latest video from a traffic stop on Monday, where officers took fire from a suspect who is still on the loose.

Detroit police found a shell casing at the scene and are running it through forensics, but they’re putting the word out to the public about this recent trend, hoping someone comes forward.

“The officers were engaged in a traffic stop, had absolutely no conflict with the person being investigated, and both the officer and suspect had to duck for cover,” Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, White returned to the scene on Harper Avenue near Seneca Street for a press conference saying in the last week, officers have been shot at three separate times.

“It’s very serious. They’re just trying to do their job. Anytime you’re faced with fatal force or have to use force, it’s very serious,” he said.

The first incident happened on March 11, when suspects in a carjacking were found at Joy and Evergreen roads. As police followed, one of the suspects fired a shot.

The second incident happened March 13 near Orangelawn and Vaughan streets. Police were on scene investigating a shooting when a blue truck drove by and fired multiple shots.

No one was injured and police did not return fire in either incident, taking the suspects and weapons into custody.

“To see people are out there shooting at our officers just for doing their job is unreal — unreal,” said Alivin Stokes, the president of Citywide Citizens Police Community Relations. “For us to go out in the street and know we can be shot at at any time, it’s frightening — it’s frightening. But when they start shooting at our officers, that makes it even more disturbing.”

Advocates in the community say the brazenness of these incidents is concerning, even for civilians.

“It’s sad when people get it in their mind to demonize the whole police force, police as a whole,” Pastor Maurice Hardwick with Power Ministry said.

Police are putting out a $2,000 reward for any information, hoping the suspect is caught in the Harper traffic stop.

“These isolated incidents don't reflect the entire community, but they are serious enough. We’re going to stay here until we identify the person responsible for it,” White said.

Police say if you know anything about these incidents, you can report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

