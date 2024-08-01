Jack White performing at St. Andrew's Hall next week amid new album release

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White will perform a show at St. Andrew's Hall on Monday night, Aug. 5, shortly after the release of his new album.

White last played a full show in Detroit in April 2022 at The Masonic Temple. He was also part of the Michigan Central Station celebration in June.

This week, White announced his new album "No Name" was going to be released to the public on Thursday at Third Man Records locations. The album will be available digitally and in select Indie record stores starting on Friday, Aug. 2.

The album was given out for free to people who purchased something at Third Man Records on July 19, and the album will be available at Third Man Records locations starting Thursday.

Tickets for his show at St. Andrew's go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. on Friday.