Jack White sends love to Detroit during Hall of Fame acceptance speech

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Jack White sent his love to the city during an acceptance speech for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The White Stripes, who got their start in Detroit in 1997, were officially inducted over the weekend. Iggy Pop gave their induction.

Meg White was not there for the speech, but Jack passed along her thanks.

“I spoke with Meg White the other day, and she said that she’s very sorry she couldn’t make it here tonight, but she wanted me to tell you that she’s very grateful. And to all of the folks who supported her in all the years, it really means a lot to her," Jack said during the speech.

He also said he sent her the speech so she could check it for punctuation.

During the nearly six-minute speech, Jack also thanked many musicians who he said influenced The White Stripes.

“To the factories and tools and electricity and vacuum tubes, we say thank you. To the Coney Islands of Detroit and the honky-tonks of Nashville and the corner pubs of London, we say thank you. To the homeless and the powerless and the forgotten, we always say thank you," White said.

He finished the speech with a story that he said he was going to send to Meg. He said he didn't get around to it, and decided he'd read it during the induction.