Jada Pinkett Smith in Detroit on Friday for 'intimate conversation' about new memoir

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith will be in Detroit on Friday night to talk about her new memoir "Worthy" which was just released this week.

The memoir was released on Tuesday and the event is being put on by Source Booksellers, a Midtown-based independent bookstore that sells non-fiction books.

The event will be what's described as an "intimate conversation" with readers and it's taking place at Detroit Orchestra Hall at 3711 Woodward Ave.

Tickets are $52 and some are still available. You will get a copy of her memoir with the ticket.

