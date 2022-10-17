Jalen Rose, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony to serve as grand marshals for Detroit Thanksgiving parade

(WXYZ) — Officials for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade announced two grand marshals for the event taking place next month.

The Parade Company said Detroit icons Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony will serve as grand marshals for the parade.

Presented by Gardner White, the parade will return to Woodward Ave. from Midtown to Downtown Detroit on Thanksgiving day.

Rose, who was born and raised in Detroit, attended the University of Michigan and was part of the Fab Five basketball team. He later played 13 years in the NBA before becoming an analyst for ESPN and ABC.

He also established the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, which is a public charter high school with hundreds of students.

Anthony, who is the president of the Detroit chaper of the NAACP, also serves on the NAACP National Board of Directors. He's the founder of Freedom Institute for Economic, Social Justice and People Empowerment and Fannie Lou Hamer Political Action Committee and has been Pastor of Fellowship Chapel since 1986

“We look forward to Grand Marshals Jalen Rose and Reverend Wendell Anthony leading America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White down Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning,” The Parade Company President and CEO Tony Michaels said in a statement. “Both are incredible community leaders who exemplify all things great in our city. It is a thrill to honor them in this year’s parade.”

The theme for this year's parade is "Our Great City! Detroit!!"