James & Jennifer Crumbley to appear in court Thursday for second day of preliminary exams

(WXYZ) — Jennifer and James Crumbley are due in the 52nd District Court at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for their second day of preliminary exams.

The pair are the parents of the 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the accused Oxford High School shooter.

The parents are being charged with involuntary manslaughter as prosecutors claim the two failed to intervene when their son showed signs of mental distress, including making disturbing drawings prior to the shooting.

The first day of preliminary exams gave a glimpse into the lives of James and Jennifer Cumbley as witnesses talked about their marriage, day-to-day lives, work-life, and each parent's perceived relationship with Ethan.

Through multiple witness testimonies, the prosecution painted a picture of a couple focused on their horses, and at times dating outside their marriage, while their son battled disturbing and violent thoughts.

A detective working the case also pointed out their son’s social media posts seem to brag about the gun his parents allegedly bought for him. That same gun was used on November 30th to kill four of his classmates.