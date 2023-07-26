James Scott Fountain on Belle Isle closed through end of August for repairs

The historic James Scott Memorial Fountain on Belle Isle will be closed through at least the end of August for repairs.

According to the Michigan DNR, a recent mechanical failure caused by flooding in the underground tunnel is causing the closure.

The DNR said in mid July, a failed 4-inch water pip shut-off valve caused flooding that damaged several newer electrical components related to the fountain's circulation and filtration system.

DNR staff were able to pump and dry out the underground mechanical tunnel, and electricians were working on repairs. However, there is a parts delay that is now delaying the fix.

"The James Scott Memorial Fountain is one of the more iconic attractions in the park," Thomas Bissett, urban district supervisor for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said. "We're working as quickly as we can to get the fountain back in operation so visitors can enjoy this historic landmark."