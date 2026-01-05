James Tate elected Detroit City Council president, Coleman A. Young II chosen as pro-tem

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Members of Detroit City Council met on Monday to elect a new president and pro-tem following the 2025 election.
Former President Mary Sheffield was elected mayor, and two new councilmembers were elected in 2025 – Renata Miller in District 5 and Denzel Anton McCampbell in District 7.
According to our partners at Outlier Media and the Detroit Documenters, James Tate from District 1 was elected president, and at-large Councilman Coleman A. Young II was elected pro-tem. Tate beat out Scott Benson in a 5-4 vote and Young beat Mary Waters in a 5-4 vote.
Tate has been on Detroit City Council since 2010 and was previously the Pro-Tem. Young was first elected to the council in 2021.