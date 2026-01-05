James Tate elected Detroit City Council president, Coleman A. Young II chosen as pro-tem

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Members of Detroit City Council met on Monday to elect a new president and pro-tem following the 2025 election.

Former President Mary Sheffield was elected mayor, and two new councilmembers were elected in 2025 – Renata Miller in District 5 and Denzel Anton McCampbell in District 7.

According to our partners at Outlier Media and the Detroit Documenters, James Tate from District 1 was elected president, and at-large Councilman Coleman A. Young II was elected pro-tem. Tate beat out Scott Benson in a 5-4 vote and Young beat Mary Waters in a 5-4 vote.

Watch below: City Council President helping Detroiters 'Protect Your Crown' with new mental health initiative

City Council President helping Detroiters 'Protect Your Crown' with new mental health initiative

Tate has been on Detroit City Council since 2010 and was previously the Pro-Tem. Young was first elected to the council in 2021.